Tories pledge to up NHS spending, improve mental health support

In its manifesto published today (11 June, 2024), the Conservatives Party said it will invest in and modernise the NHS, including an investment in more and "better" facilities, continuing to deliver 40 new hospitals by 2030 and investing proportionately more in out-of-hospital services over time. The Conservatives pledged to boost training places for dentists and other dental care professionals by 40%. Its Recovery Plan is said to unlock 2.5 million more NHS dental appointments, through a patient premium to encourage dentists to take on new NHS patients. Additionally, there are plans ...