Paul Roberts: The 'C' word
On World Cancer Day
425 Financial Solutions rebrands as National Friendly Financial Solutions
'One-stop shop’ for financial advice and products
Mortgage Advice Bureau overhauls protection advice process through iPipeline
PreQuo and SolutionBuilder selected by adviser firm
Punter Southall Aspire acquires Bedford IFA
Second IFA firm taken over by investment and savings business this year adds £220m assets
F&TRC rolls out age-banded CI analysis for advisers
Insurers' critical illness definitions scored and incidence data sourced
The importance of working with accountants
L&G's Richard Kateley quizzes two financial advisers with Chartered Accountancy backgrounds about meeting the protection needs of businesses
Aegon joins UnderwriteMe
Nine major insurers now fully available on the quote and comparison service
L&G and Akademia TV launch adviser education videos
Series of three CPD-approved videos about group protection aimed at IFAs
Mortgage brokers and estate agents adopt iPipeline protection model
SolutionBuilder integrated to help accelerate the selling of protection alongside mortgages
How can advisers sell more protection?
L&G's Richard Kateley tackles the silos that advisers need to be break down in order to offer protection more effectively
ONS: Average marriage age up from 35 to 37.5
People marrying later potentially more exposed to IHT and financial pitfalls
Almost half of athletes are financially unprepared for future
According to findings from Financial Adviser School (FAS) and MA Sports Consulting (MA), many sportsmen and sportswomen are not considering life after sport.