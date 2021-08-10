ADVERTISEMENT

Succession appoints head of proposition

Andrew Barker will be responsible for firm’s employee benefits business

Jon Yarker
10 August 2021
Succession appoints head of proposition

Succession Wealth has appointed Andrew Barker as director of proposition, tasking him with overseeing the firm’s employee benefits business.

Barker will also be responsible for Succession Wealth's protection offering, while overseeing the firm's platform, investment strategy, mortgage offering and use of technology. 

In this role Barker is tasked with communicating changes to Succession's 180 financial planners, 600 staff and over 17,000 clients.  

He joins from Standard life where he was head of advice proposition and delivery for the digital retirement advice business.  

Prior to this, Barker held senior roles at firms such as Prudential, Lloyds Banking Group and Bank of Scotland.  

"Andrew's experience and excellent track record in this area complements our focus on continuing to place the client at the heart of all that we do and supports the evolving needs of our clients," said Peter Coleman, chief commercial officer at Succession Wealth.  

"With someone like Andrew at the helm, we will do more to make our offering even more compelling for planners, clients, future clients, and for the firms that we acquire." 

Topics

