economy
People in their 20s worry most - LifeSearch
Intergenerational study finds
More than 35 million UK people lack financial safety net - Aegon
36% of UK households have no savings whatsoever
Will open banking revolutionise the protection market?
Open banking has increased customer engagement across younger demographics, but can it do the same for protection? Cameron Clark investigates
'Working rights' law change drives demand for flexible working
More than half of employers have witnessed increasing worker requests for flexible hours over past two years, research finds
The female of the species (should be protected like the male)
Women are significantly behind men when it comes to financial resilience, says iPipeline's Stephanie Hydon, and this seriously needs to change
Mortgage protection sales rising amid 2.3% drop in lending
Protection must "widen its proposition to meet needs of renters", says Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft
Britons more worried about money and health than Brexit and terrorism
Despite public confidence in protection, most people would rely on support from partners and savings to survive if needed
Aviva posts 'better than expected life results' for 2017
However GI & health performance weaker than predicted
Mental health: Insurance underwriters are human beings too
Following the recent article by The Guardian, specialist adviser Kathryn Knowles discusses changing industry perception and applying her own experiences of mental illness to her work for Cura.
Trends for 2018: Employee benefits
John Dean and Cheryl Brennan of Punter Southall Health & Protection shine a light on the dynamics they expect to dominate the employee benefits market in 2018.
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.