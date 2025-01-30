Advisers concerned about rising costs and market pressures

The provider surveyed 250 UK financial advisers who discuss insurance products with their clients. It found that the increased cost of doing business has been cited by one third of advisers (32%) as their biggest challenge for the next 12-24 months. Specifically, more male advisers (33%) considered business costs a key concern, compared to female advisers (29%). Other key concerns for advisers included mortgage market instability (27%), the continued pressure on consumer finances (26%), client retention (21%) and regulation (19%). The Exeter found gender differences across these co...