Direct Life

Trusts: A streamlined service
Trusts: A streamlined service

Protection markets are seeing a new wave of technology and innovations from which advisers can benefit. Ian McKenna highlights a trust service.

  • PMI
When tech is cheap
When tech is cheap

Cost-savings are only truly made when allied to a high-quality product. So what help is available for advisers to assess products in a sensible manner? Ian McKenna explains the technology.

Quote+ launches to adviser market
Quote+ launches to adviser market

Direct Life has launched Quote+, which it has described as ‘the most significant advance' in pre-screening underwriting criteria, with the potential for a 10% increase in completed term insurance business for advisers.

Market views: Protection aggregators
Market views: Protection aggregators

There is a growing trend of protection products/advice sold through an aggregator. Are we at risk of creating a two tier advice market, and if so what would this mean?

  • PMI
Market Views: Do insurer systems needs more attention?
Market Views: Do insurer systems needs more attention?

COVER reported recently that an insurer system glitch caused the wrong policy documents to be sent to an adviser. Insurer system and computer errors are nothing new, but is it a problem that needs more attention?

  • PMI
Market views: Back book selling
Market views: Back book selling

At the recent COVER Health and Protection Forum, Clive Waller called for greater regulation of back book selling. Do you agree that this would ultimately benefit clients and the market?