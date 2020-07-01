Direct Life
Direct Life joins PDG
‘To better the insurance industry and improve customer outcomes’
Confused.com to offer family income benefit
Direct Life-powered site becomes first to compare FIB online
Guardian FS rolls out Protection Builder as part of launch
New entrant's life and critical illness products now available
IPTF: Neil McCarthy joins executive committee
Appointed to help promote and improve income protection
Three-quarters of advisers say protection sales will increase
Almost three quarters (72%) of advisers polled believe that protection sales will increase in 2015, a survey has revealed.
Friends Life Fracture Cover now on LifeQuote
Friends Life has placed its Fracture Cover addition for its life, critical illness and income protection products on LifeQuote's portal.
Direct Life to add 20 more new staff
Direct Life has announced it is looking to attract up to 20 new staff having recently added 15 full time and part time staff.
LifeQuote reviews call recording ahead of FCA changes
LifeQuote are assessing the possibility of offering advisers personalised call recordings ahead of any regulatory changes from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Analysis: Navigating the big four quote portals
Adam Higgs considers what advisers need to know about the main protection quote portals.
Direct Life and Aviva launch the first comparable buy-now life product
Direct life has launched a fully comparable buy now life insurance policy, available to advisers through Direct Life's LifeQuote service and direct to the public through Confused.com.
Trusts: A streamlined service
Protection markets are seeing a new wave of technology and innovations from which advisers can benefit. Ian McKenna highlights a trust service.
When tech is cheap
Cost-savings are only truly made when allied to a high-quality product. So what help is available for advisers to assess products in a sensible manner? Ian McKenna explains the technology.
Quote+ launches to adviser market
Direct Life has launched Quote+, which it has described as ‘the most significant advance' in pre-screening underwriting criteria, with the potential for a 10% increase in completed term insurance business for advisers.
British Friendly launches new IP policy on LifeQuote
Aggregator Direct Life has partnered with British Friendly to launch a new income protection (IP) policy, BFS Protect, on its LifeQuote service.
Market views: Protection aggregators
There is a growing trend of protection products/advice sold through an aggregator. Are we at risk of creating a two tier advice market, and if so what would this mean?
Brands and consumer choices
A brand is more influential than we might think, even in advised sales. Rob Quayle explains.
Quote+ weeks from adviser launch
Quote+, a universal application process for protection insurance products is to be rolled by Direct Life to the adviser community within weeks.
Aggregator pilots universal protection application form for advisers
A protection products aggregator for advisers and online distributors has launched a universal application for protection insurance.
Market Views: Do insurer systems needs more attention?
COVER reported recently that an insurer system glitch caused the wrong policy documents to be sent to an adviser. Insurer system and computer errors are nothing new, but is it a problem that needs more attention?
Urgent need to check new policy documents, adviser warns
A protection adviser has warned advisers to check critical illness cover policy documents after receiving a series of out-dated terms and conditions for clients.
Market views: Back book selling
At the recent COVER Health and Protection Forum, Clive Waller called for greater regulation of back book selling. Do you agree that this would ultimately benefit clients and the market?
LifeQuote releases decision in principle tool
LifeQuote has developed a decision in principle tool for the protection market to assist advisers with the process of placing difficult lives with insurers.
RBS pulls plug on Direct Line life business
Direct Line has stopped writing any new life or critical illness business from today.
Market views: Simple products - threat or opportunity?
Leaving aside the question of advice, do you see simple protection products as a threat to IFAs or a stepping stone for clients? Should IFAs sell them alongside fully featured products?