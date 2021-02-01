LSL Property Services acquires Direct Life majority stake

Investment will bring ‘key enhancements’ and ‘further strengthens technological capabilities’

LSL Property Services has acquired a 60% stake in Direct Life and Pensions Services (DL&PS).

As well as enhancing its financial services portfolio, LSL said the investment also reflects its commitment to the protection advice market. "It brings key enhancements to our digital services and further strengthens technological capabilities," said Jon Round, group FS director for LSL Property Services.

The firm provides residential services across financial services, surveying and valuation and estate agency.

DL&PS are the same firm behind industry service LifeQuote, which provides brokers with digital protection admin support during the application process.

Direct Life chief executive Rob Quayle described the partnership with LSL as "an exciting step for us as we look to strengthen our proposition and capitalise on wider market opportunities".

He said: "The collaboration will quicken the development of our range of services, drive efficiency across our operational processes, and expand our distribution channels. As we embark on the next chapter of growth for the business with the support of LSL, we are confident that this will allow us to further enhance our relationships with our partners, both now and in the future, and deliver protection solutions for more consumers."