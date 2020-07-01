department for work and pensions
Thérèse Coffey becomes DWP secretary after Amber Rudd resigns
Seventh DWP head since 2015
Pensioner couples to miss out on £7,000 because of 'toy boy tax'
Changes due on 15 May
DWP spends £800,000 on Gogglebox adverts
Watch advert below
DWP completes Universal Credit roll out to UK
‘Call to action for mortgage advisers’
Including disabled people 'a top priority' for MP Sarah Newton
Minister of state for disabled people, health and work
Amber Rudd named work and pensions secretary
Former home secretary replaces McVey
Esther McVey resigns as secretary of state
Following tumultuous cabinet meeting over a draft agreement for Britain's withdrawal from the EU
Universal Credit clarification has 'duty of care' implications
Confirmation from DWP that lump-sum pay-outs will not be means-tested has 'implications for all types of protection insurance'
Frank Field seeks government clarity for cohabiting couples
Need 'to act quickly to provide certainty for bereaved families,' writes Frank Field in letter to DWP Parliamentary Under Secretary of State
18 million people now saving into workplace pensions
The number of people saving into a workplace pension has hit an all-time high, with 17.7 million people actively participating last year, latest government data shows
Alan Morahan: How can employers improve pension engagement?
With auto-enrolment pension contributions rising, Punter Southall Aspire's Alan Morahan looks into how employers can ensure employees don't opt out