Cirencester Friendly joins ABI

Income Protection firm, Cirencester Friendly, has joined the Association of British Insurers (ABI).
The mutual insurer has joined the association in order to raise the importance and awareness of income protection and mutual organisations, according to the ABI. The ABI consists of 300 insurance and long-term savings companies, the businesses aim to drive change and "protect and build a thriving society." Yvonne Braun, director of health and protection policy, ABI, said: "We're absolutely delighted to welcome Cirencester Friendly into ABI membership. "Their focus on supporting their members when they need it most is a value we share. We're really looking forward to working with th...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.