Cirencester Friendly joins ABI

The mutual insurer has joined the association in order to raise the importance and awareness of income protection and mutual organisations, according to the ABI. The ABI consists of 300 insurance and long-term savings companies, the businesses aim to drive change and "protect and build a thriving society." Yvonne Braun, director of health and protection policy, ABI, said: "We're absolutely delighted to welcome Cirencester Friendly into ABI membership. "Their focus on supporting their members when they need it most is a value we share. We're really looking forward to working with th...