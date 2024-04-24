Cirencester Friendly joins ABI

IP awareness

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Income Protection firm, Cirencester Friendly, has joined the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The mutual insurer has joined the association in order to raise the importance and awareness of income protection and mutual organisations, according to the ABI. The ABI consists of 300 insurance and long-term savings companies, the businesses aim to drive change and "protect and build a thriving society." Yvonne Braun, director of health and protection policy, ABI, said: "We're absolutely delighted to welcome Cirencester Friendly into ABI membership. "Their focus on supporting their members when they need it most is a value we share. We're really looking forward to working with th...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Understanding neurodiversity

Rise in housing worries for employees

More on Income Protection

7Families celebrates ten-year anniversary
Income Protection

7Families celebrates ten-year anniversary

Film released by IPTF

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 May 2024 • 1 min read
The Exeter pays out £41.2m
Income Protection

The Exeter pays out £41.2m

Income protection showing growth

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 May 2024 • 1 min read
Cirencester Friendly joins ABI
Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly joins ABI

IP awareness

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 April 2024 • 1 min read