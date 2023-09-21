client relationships

IPAW 2023: Improving underwriting to help write income protection business

Income Protection

IPAW 2023: Improving underwriting to help write income protection business

Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week 2023

clock 21 September 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
Female advisers lead the way in building strong client family relationships

Adviser / Broking

Female advisers lead the way in building strong client family relationships

According to Embark Group’s Investor Confidence Barometer

clock 17 March 2022 • 1 min read

Whole of Life

Aegon updates simple life policy

Aegon has improved its digital life insurance solution, Simply Life, to ensure more acceptances from a wider number of mortgage and protection clients.

clock 28 September 2015 • 1 min read

Regulation

FOS warns firms to ditch 'rigid' rules when dealing with vulnerable clients

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has warned it will demand compensation awards from businesses for non-financial errors if they are deemed to have failed vulnerable clients by "rigidly applying rules".

clock 18 August 2015 •

Service

Tenet adds Lifequote services to expanding protection business

Tenet Group has confirmed it will expand its protection proposition with its advisers now having the option of using LifeQuote's comparison and illustration tools.

clock 08 July 2015 •

Individual Protection

Adviser focus: Does your proposition make clients feel special?

In the fourth part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley points to a new study and argues that businesses should ask whether they make clients and customers feel special every day.

clock 15 June 2015 • 3 min read

Adviser / Broking

Adviser focus: The importance of client segmentation

In the third part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley says successful advisers will have a greater focus on segmenting clients.

clock 26 March 2015 •

Adviser / Broking

Panacea Adviser launches adviser guide

Panacea Adviser and Glassagh Consulting have launched a guide for advisers to help them adapt to meet current and future needs for clients.

clock 19 March 2015 •