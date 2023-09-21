Day four of Income Protection Awareness Week 2023
“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”
“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”
According to Embark Group’s Investor Confidence Barometer
Aegon has improved its digital life insurance solution, Simply Life, to ensure more acceptances from a wider number of mortgage and protection clients.
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has warned it will demand compensation awards from businesses for non-financial errors if they are deemed to have failed vulnerable clients by "rigidly applying rules".
Tenet Group has confirmed it will expand its protection proposition with its advisers now having the option of using LifeQuote's comparison and illustration tools.
In the fourth part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley points to a new study and argues that businesses should ask whether they make clients and customers feel special every day.
In the third part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley says successful advisers will have a greater focus on segmenting clients.
Panacea Adviser and Glassagh Consulting have launched a guide for advisers to help them adapt to meet current and future needs for clients.