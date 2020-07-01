client relationships
Aegon updates simple life policy
Aegon has improved its digital life insurance solution, Simply Life, to ensure more acceptances from a wider number of mortgage and protection clients.
FOS warns firms to ditch 'rigid' rules when dealing with vulnerable clients
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has warned it will demand compensation awards from businesses for non-financial errors if they are deemed to have failed vulnerable clients by "rigidly applying rules".
Tenet adds Lifequote services to expanding protection business
Tenet Group has confirmed it will expand its protection proposition with its advisers now having the option of using LifeQuote's comparison and illustration tools.
Adviser focus: Does your proposition make clients feel special?
In the fourth part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley points to a new study and argues that businesses should ask whether they make clients and customers feel special every day.
Adviser focus: The importance of client segmentation
In the third part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley says successful advisers will have a greater focus on segmenting clients.
Panacea Adviser launches adviser guide
Panacea Adviser and Glassagh Consulting have launched a guide for advisers to help them adapt to meet current and future needs for clients.
Zurich publishes mental capacity act guidance
Zurich has published a new guide to help people put their financial affairs in order should they or a loved one become mentally incapacitated.
How to stop your clients ditching protection products
Tips from Bright Grey