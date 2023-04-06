Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

Trustpilot is an independent review platform designed to help other customers make "better choices" and encourage companies to "up their game," according to the platform's website. Over 190 million reviews have been published on the website, but what makes Trustpilot so attractive to the protection industry? "Trustpilot is a satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance," says Michelle West-Wiggins, head of customer experience at Cirencester Friendly. "You want all feedback, good or bad - it's all helpful in making necessary improvements to services." ...