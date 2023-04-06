Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

As an increasing number of protection experts are turning to Trustpilot to gather and promote customer reviews of their services, the first piece of this series explored what insights can be gained by using the review platform and its impact on business volumes and brand reputation. For Karla Edwards, founder of The Protection Parent, service and marketing are "paramount" to her business, therefore online reviews provide an "ego boost." "Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying," she asserts. "When you see that clients are happy with you, it makes you feel good that your ...