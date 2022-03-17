Female advisers lead the way in building strong client family relationships

According to Embark Group’s Investor Confidence Barometer

clock • 1 min read
Female advisers lead the way in building strong client family relationships

Female advisers are reportedly more likely to establish better relationships with their clients’ family members than male advisers, according to Embark Group’s Investor Confidence Barometer.

The Confidence Barometer which surveys 1000 people twice a year, has suggested that by hiring more female advisers, financial service's firms will be able to establish stronger connections with clients.

The research found that three quarters (74%) of surveyed female advisers understood the importance of building a good relationship with clients' children and grandchildren, compared with 53% of male advisers.

While male advisers also recognise the importance of building strong relationships with a client's family, proportionately the survey showed its much less, with women taking the lead on this front.

In the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space, being able to understand client perspectives is of paramount importance, which further emphasises the need for more female advisers who are more confident (67%) than their male counterparts.

Jackie Leiper, chief executive of Embark Group, said the findings illustrate that female advisers have their "fingers on the pulse when it comes to some of today's biggest topics, and is a further nod to the benefits of hiring more female advisers."

She added that emotional intelligence is an area where women generally perform well and are more comfortable tackling emotive topics like ESG, affordability or even ill health, "where the discussion is needed most."

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Financial stability ranked top priority for Brits: Canada Life

Employee support should reflect new working models: GRiD

More on Critical Illness

Royal London removes further Covid underwriting restrictions
Underwriting

Royal London removes further Covid underwriting restrictions

Policies with cases up to £3m return to pre-pandemic levels

Hemma Visavadia
clock 16 March 2022 • 2 min read
Spotlight: Heart Failure
Underwriting

Spotlight: Heart Failure

"It is the only cardiovascular disorder in the UK which is growing in prevalence."

John Downes
clock 14 March 2022 • 5 min read
Alan Lakey: Demystifying critical illness condition naming
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Demystifying critical illness condition naming

"The critical illness world is a jungle where the unwary can become entangled in terminology"

Alan Lakey
clock 11 March 2022 • 3 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read