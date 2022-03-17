Female advisers lead the way in building strong client family relationships

The Confidence Barometer which surveys 1000 people twice a year, has suggested that by hiring more female advisers, financial service's firms will be able to establish stronger connections with clients.

The research found that three quarters (74%) of surveyed female advisers understood the importance of building a good relationship with clients' children and grandchildren, compared with 53% of male advisers.

While male advisers also recognise the importance of building strong relationships with a client's family, proportionately the survey showed its much less, with women taking the lead on this front.

In the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space, being able to understand client perspectives is of paramount importance, which further emphasises the need for more female advisers who are more confident (67%) than their male counterparts.

Jackie Leiper, chief executive of Embark Group, said the findings illustrate that female advisers have their "fingers on the pulse when it comes to some of today's biggest topics, and is a further nod to the benefits of hiring more female advisers."

She added that emotional intelligence is an area where women generally perform well and are more comfortable tackling emotive topics like ESG, affordability or even ill health, "where the discussion is needed most."