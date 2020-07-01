chief operating officer
Katya Maclean appointed Guardian FS chief operating officer
‘Expanded role’
LifeSearch restructures and announces board
Tamsin Parker, Emma Walker, Paula Bertram-Lax, Chris Neilson, Sean Marsh and Hugh Watchorn form seven-strong top team led by Tom Baigrie
UnderwriteMe appoints Julie Evans as COO
She will be responsible for technical, implementation and customer support, as well as product management
Toni Smith named as COO for Primis Mortgage Network
Previously she was business operations director for First Complete