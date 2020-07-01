Andy Peters
COVER Feature: Up close and personal
At the coalface of financial advice
Guardian FS rolls out Protection Builder as part of launch
New entrant's life and critical illness products now available
Guardian FS tweaks systems following adviser pilot
'Adjustments' made following feedback from distribution partners ahead of launch next week
Guardian FS introduces online self-service registration for advisers
'Unique' self-register system allows firms to avoid paperwork with two-step process
Guardian FS picks L&C, Paradigm, Sesame Bankhall and SimplyBiz for pilot
Four protection distributors with 60 adviser firms join 'test and learn' process before full market roll-out in six weeks