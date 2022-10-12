Cirencester Friendly taps Alan Waddington as director of distribution

Waddington will succeed Andy Peters who has held the interim role since November last year.

His previously roles include director of intermediary distribution and partnerships at OneFamily and roles at Guardian Financial Services, British Friendly and PruProtect.

In his new role, Waddington will develop and implement the mutual's distribution strategy and strengthen its brand awareness and product proposition.

Commenting on his role, Waddington said: "I wanted to join the organisation to help make this become a reality. I also share their values that which focus on the needs of advisers and members, ensuring the receive the protection they need."

"There are some very exciting initiatives planned and this is a fantastic opportunity to help to grow the protection advice sector."

Andy Morris, chief executive, Cirencester Friendly, added: "I am delighted to welcome Alan to our senior management team. His in-depth knowledge of the protection advice market will be invaluable to Cirencester Friendly."

"We already have a strong reputation in delivering great products and services and we want to build on this further to become an active leader in Income Protection. Alan has the right skills and expertise to help us achieve that goal."