Cirencester Friendly taps Alan Waddington as director of distribution

Succeeding Andy Peters

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Cirencester Friendly taps Alan Waddington as director of distribution

Cirencester Friendly has appointed Alan Waddington as its new director of distribution, with effect 5 December 2022.

Waddington will succeed Andy Peters who has held the interim role since November last year.

His previously roles include director of intermediary distribution and partnerships at OneFamily and roles at Guardian Financial Services, British Friendly and PruProtect.

In his new role, Waddington will develop and implement the mutual's distribution strategy and strengthen its brand awareness and product proposition.

Commenting on his role, Waddington said: "I wanted to join the organisation to help make this become a reality. I also share their values that which focus on the needs of advisers and members, ensuring the receive the protection they need."

"There are some very exciting initiatives planned and this is a fantastic opportunity to help to grow the protection advice sector."

Andy Morris, chief executive, Cirencester Friendly, added: "I am delighted to welcome Alan to our senior management team. His in-depth knowledge of the protection advice market will be invaluable to Cirencester Friendly."

"We already have a strong reputation in delivering great products and services and we want to build on this further to become an active leader in Income Protection. Alan has the right skills and expertise to help us achieve that goal."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

WPA rolls out LifeStage Health to SME market

Cost of living crisis: Should the industry do more to protect employees?

More on Adviser / Broking

FCA's advice/guidance boundary review to tackle 'practical difficulties'
Regulation

FCA's advice/guidance boundary review to tackle 'practical difficulties'

Sarah Pritchard says review laying groundwork for future change

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: What have we learned?
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: What have we learned?

“The future is bright”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 October 2022 • 4 min read
Nominations open for the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023
Adviser / Broking

Nominations open for the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 11 October 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read