Cirencester Friendly appoints interim director of distribution and sales

‘Extensive intermediary distribution experience’

John Brazier
1 min read
Andy Peters has joined Cirencester Friendly as the mutual’s interim director of distribution and sales.

Peters was most recently distribution director at Guardian, having held previous roles with Royal London, Bright Grey and Scottish Provident.

The appointment is part of the mutual society's "ambitious growth plans" within the protection market.

Commenting on his new role, Peters said: "I'm so pleased to have secured this opportunity with Cirencester Friendly where I'll be able to continue working collaboratively with great people - this is a real attraction for me.

"I really enjoy finding and creating great partnerships with organisations and, as a work ethic, believe they are deeply important. It's a fantastic new challenge for me and I'm really keen to get delivering against their exciting strategy."

David Macgregor, commercial director at Cirencester Friendly, said: "We have set some ambitious plans for the future and believe Andy is the right person to help us to move forwards and deliver on these. Using his extensive financial services experience, he will be instrumental in bringing on new, good quality advisers as well as strengthening distribution opportunities and relationships for the business with those who already support us."

John Brazier
