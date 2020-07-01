Aetna International
Less than a quarter of employees feel 'supported'
First of two Business of health 2020 reports
Aetna International to provide primary care at home
‘vHealth at Home’
Dr Mitesh Patel: Dying with dignity
Early conversations about end-of-life care are crucial to ensure individuals living longer can make their own decisions, however right-to-die approaches vary all over the world
Aetna International moves HQ
Aetna International has relocated its European headquarters to Farnborough, Surrey, UK.
Interglobal's credit rating upgraded
A.M. Best has upgraded Interglobal's financial strength rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and issuer credit rating to "a-" from "bbb+" followings its recent acquisition by Aetna.
Aetna completes acquisition of InterGlobal Group
Aetna has today announced that it has completed its acquisition of InterGlobal from a group led by its majority shareholder Alchemy Partners.
Risk Clinic: How to enter the IPMI market
"I am a broker who works exclusively in UK Private Medical Insurance [PMI] and I have heard people say that International Private Medical Insurance [IPMI] is an attractive market. How do I go about getting involved, and what do I need to know before starting...
Aetna to buy Interglobal
Aetna has announced it has agreed to acquire international PMI provider InterGlobal from a group led by its majority shareholder Alchemy Partners.
One Hundred Years and Aetna launch 'Health Plan 001'
One Hundred Years has teamed up with Aetna to combine its private health advisory service with global insurance cover.
IPMI: An adviser-driven international evolution
Aetna International sees great opportunities for the UK international PMI market. Paul Robertson talks to Nic Brown.
Meeting the iPMI needs of large group clients
Large group clients are often prized for their ability to boost commission incomes and add credibility. But what does this type of client look for in a health care solution? Nic Brown, Head of Global Distribution at Aetna International, explains.
Video: An audience with... Aetna International
An online interview with Aetna International's European Sales and Marketing Director Nic Brown
Around the world - cover unites the States
Ever more insurers are partnering with big-box retailers to develop new markets for life and health insurance in the US. Amy Friedman reveals how the concept works.
Case study: A business client in need of IPMI
I have a business client in need of international private medical insurance. He is a software designer looking to take up a government contract in Chad. He is only 32 but is 287lb and has type two diabetes. Apart from an obvious loading, what else should...
Aetna International to launch adviser resource in 2013 drive for growth
Aetna International is building an online international private medical insurance (IPMI) resource, allowing advisers to check PMI regulations and business hurdles on a global basis.