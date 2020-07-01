Aetna International

Risk Clinic: How to enter the IPMI market
Risk Clinic: How to enter the IPMI market

"I am a broker who works exclusively in UK Private Medical Insurance [PMI] and I have heard people say that International Private Medical Insurance [IPMI] is an attractive market. How do I go about getting involved, and what do I need to know before starting...

  • PMI
Aetna to buy Interglobal
Aetna to buy Interglobal

Aetna has announced it has agreed to acquire international PMI provider InterGlobal from a group led by its majority shareholder Alchemy Partners.

Meeting the iPMI needs of large group clients
Meeting the iPMI needs of large group clients

Large group clients are often prized for their ability to boost commission incomes and add credibility. But what does this type of client look for in a health care solution? Nic Brown, Head of Global Distribution at Aetna International, explains.

Around the world - cover unites the States
Around the world - cover unites the States

Ever more insurers are partnering with big-box retailers to develop new markets for life and health insurance in the US. Amy Friedman reveals how the concept works.

  • PMI
Case study: A business client in need of IPMI
Case study: A business client in need of IPMI

I have a business client in need of international private medical insurance. He is a software designer looking to take up a government contract in Chad. He is only 32 but is 287lb and has type two diabetes. Apart from an obvious loading, what else should...

  • PMI