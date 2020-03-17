Aetna to provide free access to virtual healthcare

vHealth offered to members to provide access to healthcare during coronavirus outbreak

Aetna International is opening free access to confidential medical consultations over the phone or via video link, allowing members to speak to doctors without having to travel.

It added that policyholders who undergoes diagnostic testing for COVID-19, as referred by a medical physician in an approved medical facility, can be reimbursed - for one per calendar month - for the cost of the test and consultation using the standard claims process.

Aetna International has also confirmed that existing health benefits are not affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Any medical advice and subsequent treatment will be covered by Aetna International, as it would any other eligible medical condition, in accordance with a member's plan.

Richard di Benedetto, president, Aetna International said: "The health, safety and well-being of Aetna International customers and members is paramount. We know that many people will be concerned about visiting a doctor or hospital waiting room at the moment, so we are giving all members free access to vHealth - a global service that provides medical consultations via phone or video link - for any health or well-being condition."

Commenting on diagnostic testing for COVID-19, Mr. di Benedetto continued: "Members referred by a physician in an approved medical facility for diagnostic testing for COVID-19 will be reimbursed in full. We recognise that each government or health authority may have slightly different advice regarding diagnostic testing, so members are advised to follow the guidance issued by their local health authority and to contact their local health care provider or vHealth doctor if they have any concerns."