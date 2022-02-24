Aetna International extends Wysa mental health partnership

The partnership, which was first introduced in early 2020, saw Aetna members and brokers access Wysa's wellbeing offering to help cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extended partnership will also incorporate Wysa Plus, a new mental wellbeing solution for employers which offers additional benefits.

The Wysa app currently gives Aetna members access to guided mental wellbeing support, which aims to help people to self-manage their own mental health journey.

Aetna's focus on mental health support was reinforced in a recent survey conducted by the insurer, which revealed that 70% of global employees now view mental health support as a priority.

This was further highlighted by the fact that 74% of respondents said that their mental health had been poor during the pandemic and was affecting their work.

In addition, two in five employees globally stated that whilst physical health benefits improved during the pandemic, mental health support was still behind.

Simon Miller, senior director of customer proposition at Aetna International, said the extension of its relationship with Wysa allows "us to provide easy access to mental health support at scale as we continue to navigate the new hybrid workplace post-pandemic."

Ramakant Vempati, co-founder of Wysa, commented: "We're privileged to be partnered with Aetna. Their forward-thinking approach to members' wellness has been so inspirational, and the introduction of Wysa Plus takes mental health support beyond Aetna members to cover the whole workforce for a client."