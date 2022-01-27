Aetna International rolls out new wellbeing toolkit

Designed to support employee health

clock • 1 min read
Aetna International rolls out new wellbeing toolkit

Aetna International has announced the launch of a new wellbeing toolkit, resources and services to support the workforce.

Aetna stated that the toolkit has been dseigned to provide employers with easier options to provide staff with health and well-being benefits, as well as improve access and usage of services.

Furthermore, to support employees in "crisis or at high-risk", the toolkit will signpost members toward focused content.

The launch materials include a Quick Start Guide which features an overview of the firm's wellbeing programmes and services, and an Aetna Mind presentation that offers plan sponsors and their employees a look at the group's mental health programmes such as Wysa and its Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

Furthermore, employees will also receive invites to live and on-demand webinars, led by clinical experts, giving them the opportunity to raise questions and get answers to topics such as healthy meal planning, heart disease, anxiety and ergonomics.

The rollout follows the findings in a recent survey of global workers, which found that many employees would benefit from more structured communications on available support.

Just under half (45%) of those surveyed said they would be "more likely" to use health and wellbeing benefits if they were properly introduced to them and a similar number (44%) said they would like training on how to access and use available support.

Additionally, nearly half (45%) of the respondents stated that better communication around the support available would make a "big difference".

Damian Lenihan, executive director Europe at Aetna International, commented: "Our ongoing research into employee attitudes shows that it is now more important than ever for employers to take concrete actions to support their employees' wellbeing."

