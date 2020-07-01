adviser firms
New adviser directory nears launch
To rival Unbiased and VouchedFor
Openwork selects LifeQuote for outsourced protection administration
Openwork has made available LifeQuote's outsourced protection case management to its firms.
Drewberry Insurance publicises 5-star reviews from clients
Drewberry Insurance has become one of the first UK advisers to attract 1,000 independent 5-star reviews from its clients.
Total Recall - Five things you need to know about client call recording
OPAL Group's Matt Oldham discusses what advisers need to know about client call recording given the Financial Conduct Authority's recent clarification on the rules.
Communicating the realities of claims payout rates
Protection sales still face uphill battle due to public misconception of payout rates, Drewberry Insurance's Tom Conner writes about his firm's recent consumer campaign.
MIFID: LifeQuote expects protection advice calls to be recorded
LifeQuote has warned that the MIFID requirement for advisers to record phone calls will be replicated in protection.
The Right Mortgage & Protection Network announces weekly commissions and referral service
The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has announced that it will be paying commissions on a weekly basis.
FCA to review advice and mortgage panel deals in new market study
Regulator has concerns about competition in sector
Brexit puts 'tens of thousands' of financial jobs at risk, Chancellor warns
Latest Treasury figures
Client case study: We didn't think we would ever use our CI policy
Adviser firm Vita shares the experience of a 40 year old client who was diagnosed with breast cancer. When Mrs Duncan took out additional critical illness cover, she never thought she would ever make a claim and discusses the support she received when...
Old Mutual Wealth makes senior appointments to bolster adviser support
Old Mutual Wealth has appointed Ed Peck to lead its UK distribution team in the South West, with Russell Bignall taking the helm in the North West region.
FSCS lowers total levy to £337m but SIPP advisers see bills rise
Life and pension advisers face £90m levy demand
Vita completes rebrand with new website
Protection specialist Vita has today launched a new customer-facing website.
FCA issues fresh warning on inducements to advisers
Regulator clarifies expectations in thematic review update
An Asimo for the protection market
Space01's Marilyn Cole discusses ‘robo-advice' and how protection intermediaries can benefit from automation.
Adviser complaints drop in second half of 2015
Top six advice firms see complaints drop
Chase Templeton acquires Leeds adviser firm
Private medical insurance consolidator Chase Templeton has continued its buy and build strategy with the acquisition of Leeds-based Independent Health Insurance Services Ltd.
Revealed: FSCS complaints cost each adviser 'obscene' £45k in five years
Complaints about bad advice over the last five years have cost the sector nearly £1bn - the equivalent of £45,000 for every adviser in the UK, an investigation by COVER's sister title Professional Adviser can reveal.
Advisers badge banks as big winners in commission comeback debate
Banks would reap the biggest rewards from a return to advice paid for by commission, advisers have said, as the highstreet giants also eye profits from robo-advice.
Paradigm Protect adds Scottish Widows protect to panel
Paradigm Protect has announced the addition of Scottish Widows Protect to its protection panel.
Tracey McDermott rules herself out of FCA leadership race
Acting Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Tracey McDermott has ruled out stepping into the position full time, Chancellor George Osborne has revealed.
The top 20 stories in 2015 (numbers 11-20)
Here is part one of COVER magazine's countdown of the most read protection, healthcare and employee benefits stories during 2015.
Consumer education strategy looking at guidance and advice launched
A Money Advice Service (MAS)-backed strategy to boost the financial capability of the nation has launched today, following research which suggested a bleak picture of the nation's financial understanding.
FCA cuts back on client communication rules
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced plans to remove a number of what it said are "ineffective communication requirements" from its handbook for firms.