FCA: 'Expect robust action' with Consumer Duty supervision

The watchdog has issued another warning on how it will discipline firms

Hope William-Smith
FCA headquarters in Stratford, London
FCA headquarters in Stratford, London

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will “act swiftly and assertively” and take “robust action” against firms who ignore Consumer Duty, it’s executive director of consumers and competition has warned.

Speaking today, (10 May) Sheldon Mills said the regulator will prioritise the most serious breaches of its new regulation and not shy away from disciplinary sanctions where necessary.

Mills reiterated that the watchdog's supervisory and enforcement approach will be "proportionate to the harm - or risk of harm - to consumers" as well as having a "sharp focus on outcomes". 

"We will act swiftly and assertively where we find evidence of harm or risk of harm to consumers," he added. "In some cases, firms can expect us to take robust action, such as interventions or investigations, along with possible disciplinary sanctions."

With ten weeks left until Consumer Duty comes into force, Mills also noted advice firms need to expect the turbulent economy has upped the stakes.

The FCA stated: "The current cost of living squeeze makes it all the more vital consumers get fair value.

"The 52 million financial services consumers in the UK rely on the sector to deliver good outcomes, and should be even better protected from harm, particularly in these challenging economic times."

 

 

Hope William-Smith
