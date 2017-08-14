As part of COVER's 20th Anniversary series, Fiona Murphy talks to Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson about the critical illness market.
A content hub dedicated to 20 years of COVER and the protection, PMI and employee benefits industries.
Alan Payne, Chief Information Officer at Aetna International, provides a personal view of how the international private medical insurance (IPMI) industry has changed over the last 20 years.
The protection market has seen a lot of changes and heard a number of opinions, but what have we learnt? Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson shares his thoughts on a few important things we've learnt over the past two decades.
Andy Walton, Protection Proposition Director, Mortgage Advice Bureau talks to Fiona Murphy about the 'art of selling protection' and other observations on the protection market.
The history of awareness campaigns in the protection industry is not a long or distinguished one; says Peter Le Beau.
Advo Group's Colin Boxall discusses how the intermediary market, as well as Advo Group, have changed over the past two decades.
Fiona Murphy speaks to Ian Teague, Managing Director, iPipeline UK.
Legal & General discusses 20 years in the protection market.
Dominic Howard, Director, Best Doctors Europe, discusses the evolution of second medical opinions.