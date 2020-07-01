20th anniversary

A content hub dedicated to 20 years of COVER and the protection, PMI and employee benefits industries.

The changing face of IPMI
Alan Payne, Chief Information Officer at Aetna International, provides a personal view of how the international private medical insurance (IPMI) industry has changed over the last 20 years.

How have cash plans evolved?
Fiona Murphy talks to Health Shield's Jonathan Burton about the evolution of cash plans and the impact of IPT on the market.

