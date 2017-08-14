20th anniversary

Critical Illness

The development of CI cover

As part of COVER's 20th Anniversary series, Fiona Murphy talks to Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson about the critical illness market.

clock 14 August 2017 • 1 min read

Marketing

20th anniversary

A content hub dedicated to 20 years of COVER and the protection, PMI and employee benefits industries.

clock 10 August 2017 • 2 min read

PMI

The changing face of IPMI

Alan Payne, Chief Information Officer at Aetna International, provides a personal view of how the international private medical insurance (IPMI) industry has changed over the last 20 years.

clock 02 August 2017 • 7 min read

Individual Protection

20th anniversary: What have we learnt from the past 20 years in the Protection Market?

The protection market has seen a lot of changes and heard a number of opinions, but what have we learnt? Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson shares his thoughts on a few important things we've learnt over the past two decades.

clock 01 August 2017 • 6 min read

Individual Protection

20th anniversary Q&A: Andy Walton on the art of selling protection

Andy Walton, Protection Proposition Director, Mortgage Advice Bureau talks to Fiona Murphy about the 'art of selling protection' and other observations on the protection market.

clock 31 July 2017 • 5 min read

Income Protection

Does the protection industry seriously want to engage the public?

The history of awareness campaigns in the protection industry is not a long or distinguished one; says Peter Le Beau.

clock 24 July 2017 • 5 min read

Employee Benefits

An intermediary's 20 year journey

Advo Group's Colin Boxall discusses how the intermediary market, as well as Advo Group, have changed over the past two decades.

clock 24 July 2017 • 4 min read

Individual Protection

20th Anniversary: iPipeline's Ian Teague on harnessing tech

Fiona Murphy speaks to Ian Teague, Managing Director, iPipeline UK.

clock 24 July 2017 • 3 min read

Individual Protection

Twenty years in protection

Legal & General discusses 20 years in the protection market.

clock 10 July 2017 • 5 min read

PMI

20 Years of Second Opinions

Dominic Howard, Director, Best Doctors Europe, discusses the evolution of second medical opinions.

clock 10 July 2017 • 2 min read