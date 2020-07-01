20th anniversary
The development of CI cover
As part of COVER's 20th Anniversary series, Fiona Murphy talks to Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson about the critical illness market.
The changing face of IPMI
Alan Payne, Chief Information Officer at Aetna International, provides a personal view of how the international private medical insurance (IPMI) industry has changed over the last 20 years.
20th anniversary: What have we learnt from the past 20 years in the Protection Market?
The protection market has seen a lot of changes and heard a number of opinions, but what have we learnt? Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson shares his thoughts on a few important things we've learnt over the past two decades.
20th anniversary Q&A: Andy Walton on the art of selling protection
Andy Walton, Protection Proposition Director, Mortgage Advice Bureau talks to Fiona Murphy about the 'art of selling protection' and other observations on the protection market.
Does the protection industry seriously want to engage the public?
The history of awareness campaigns in the protection industry is not a long or distinguished one; says Peter Le Beau.
An intermediary's 20 year journey
Advo Group's Colin Boxall discusses how the intermediary market, as well as Advo Group, have changed over the past two decades.
20th Anniversary: iPipeline's Ian Teague on harnessing tech
Fiona Murphy speaks to Ian Teague, Managing Director, iPipeline UK.
Twenty years in protection
Legal & General discusses 20 years in the protection market.
20 Years of Second Opinions
Dominic Howard, Director, Best Doctors Europe, discusses the evolution of second medical opinions.
20th anniversary Q&A: AIG Life's Vicky Churcher
Fiona Murphy discusses how sales and marketing looked very different 20 years ago and how thumbprint ID could be the technology of the future for protection applications.
20th anniversary Q&A: Mark Graves
Mark Graves, Managing Director, Sesame & PMS, discusses how professional standards have changed over the past 2 decades.
20th anniversary Q&A: COVER's founder speaks
COVER's founding editor and editorial director, Lawrence Gosling, discusses his take on the protection market since COVER's launch.
20th anniversary Q&A: Carr on the role of PR in the protection market
Fiona Murphy asks Kevin Carr about industry campaigns and the role of promotion in driving the protection market forward.
20th anniversary: How cash plan providers have changed over the past 20 years
Health Shield's Jonathan Burton discusses how cash plan providers have evolved.
20th anniversary Q&A: Changes in distribution
Fiona Murphy interviews Zurich's Peter Hamilton about changes in the protection market, such as distribution over the past 20 years.
How have cash plans evolved?
Fiona Murphy talks to Health Shield's Jonathan Burton about the evolution of cash plans and the impact of IPT on the market.
COVER 20th Anniversary interviews: Mark Holweger of Legal & General
As part of COVER's 20th Anniversary series, Fiona Murphy talks to Legal & General's Mark Holweger about income protection.
COVER 20th Anniversary interviews: Stephen Crosbie of Aegon
As part of COVER's 20th Anniversary series, Fiona Murphy talks to Aegon's Stephen Crosbie about how technology in the protection market has changed over time.
20th anniversary: First Complete on mortgage reform
Fiona Murphy talks to First Complete's Protection Marketing Manager Steve Berry about mortgage market reform.