2017
Health Shield becomes joint third largest for health cash plans
Friendly society’s 2017 results announced
IRESS shows 2018 will be 'record-breaking year' for protection
The Exchange sales data
Zurich pays 91% of group income protection claims in 2017
Rehabilitation helped 40% of those who returned to work
First Aviva UK claims report shows 96% claims accepted across all lines
Insurer calls on insurance industry to 'comprehensively publish information'
National Friendly pays out 99% of all medical claims in 2017
Total £7.5m claims for a variety of medical procedures
Swiss Re Term & Health Watch: Sales up 11.6% in 2017
Overall increase of 21.1% for critical illness - highest level of growth since 2012
Cirencester Friendly pays 94.7% of claims
Norman Broadbent Group appointed to recruit finance director and operations director
Scottish Widows pays out 98.99% of life claims for 2017
Above industry average figures for both critical illness and life paid claims
L&G pays 17.54% of industry share of 2017 group claims
Firm paid almost 100% of group life claims last year
Mutuals pay 93.7% of income protection claims in 2017
Data from nine members of AFM indicates "higher than the industry average" stats from mutual insurers
Aviva pays 97.2% protection claims in 2017
£900m goes to protection customers
Legal & General paid 98% of life claims in 2017
The firm dished out a total of £636m across life, CIC, terminal illness and income protection
Royal London: 25% rise in new intermediary protection business sales
From £647m in 2016 to £807m in 2017