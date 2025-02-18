Partner Insight: Added value services to help with income protection conversations

We all know the age-old statistic that people are far more likely to insure their pet than themselves. However, nearly seven in 10 UK workers (67%)1 do not have any form of income protection in place as many still consider the product to be an expensive luxury or afterthought.

​Understanding the features of health and wellbeing services and which ones are most important to your client will enhance the conversations you have and improve the sales process. It's important to actively listen to what your clients are telling you and listening to your clients' circumstances and concerns is often the best route to effectively tailoring your protection message as well as the cover types and added value services you can highlight so it makes sense to them.

Read more about how value added services can help with the income protection conversation in this digital experience from Scottish Widows. Brought to you by COVER in association with Scottish Widows. By clicking "Read More" you agree to the data protection statement below.

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT