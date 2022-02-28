Partner Insight: The business case for employee wellbeing support

A holistic view of how employee wellbeing directly benefits the bottom line, according to LifeWorks’ Paula Allen.

Looking after employees' mental health and wellbeing is not just a moral decision. It directly benefits the business bottom line.

Much of what makes a business successful in the modern day is its people. Most businesses can gain access to the right resources for requirements like manufacturing or technology, but what differentiates them and what separates them from their competition is how innovative they are, how creative they are, how good their customers service is, and how responsive they are.

All of these things are in large part impacted by the wellbeing of the workforce.

There have been a number of studies that have looked directly at the effects of company investment into employee mental health and wellbeing. They've found that organisations that invest in wellbeing see their stock performance outperform that of their peers by between three and six times.

Paula Allen, Global Leader for Research and Total Wellbeing at LifeWorks, emphasises that wellbeing is a holistic concept, that seeks to define people in their best possible state.

"There are many things that influence wellbeing," she says. "For example, we know that there's a really strong link between how you're doing from a mental health point of view and your financial wellbeing."

