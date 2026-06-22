CII launches advisory board

The board brings together senior leaders from across claims, underwriting and broking, as well as representatives from the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI). Its aim, according to the CII, is to "strengthen the role of senior practitioner insight in shaping the CII's work," it will also provide a supporting role in the associations thought leadership aspirations. Members include: Richard Napoli, divisional director, customer solutions, Markel (chair) Joel Markham, director of schemes and delegated authorities, AXA (deput...