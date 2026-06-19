IPT receipts hit £2.12bn in May

Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) raked in £2.12bn in May 2026, a slight reduction year-on-year.
May 2025's figures stood at £2.13bn, May 2026's total is a £9m reduction in the total raised for HMRC. Last financial year, IPT collected £9.04bn in the full 2025/26 financial year, increasing by £157m from last year's total of £8.88bn. IPT receipts have increased by £2.73bn, or 43%, since five years ago where it sat at £6.31bn during the 2020/21 financial year. Cara Spinks, head of life & health, Broadstone, said: "IPT receipts have begun the new financial year at a slightly more measured pace compared with the very strong levels seen throughout 2025/26. "Appetite for health in...
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