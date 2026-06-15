CIC claims for prostate cancer up by 65% since 2023: Aviva

Last year, Aviva paid out over £43 million for prostate and testicular cancer claims across its individual CI and life insurance products. Specifically, £38m was paid out for prostate cancer in 2025 and £5m was paid out for testicular cancer. Prostate cancer represented 29% of individual cancer-related CI claims made by men, Aviva said while testicular cancer is less common, it has continued to affect men of all ages. This Men's Health Week, Aviva said its consumer research has suggested that many men are still not taking steps to detect cancer early. Around 29% of men said they...