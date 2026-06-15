CIC claims for prostate cancer up by 65% since 2023: Aviva

£38m paid out for prostate cancer in 2025

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Aviva, has reported that the number of critical illness (CI) claims it paid relating to prostate cancer between 2023 and 2025 increased by around 65%.

Last year, Aviva paid out over £43 million for prostate and testicular cancer claims across its individual CI and life insurance products. Specifically, £38m was paid out for prostate cancer in 2025 and £5m was paid out for testicular cancer. Prostate cancer represented 29% of individual cancer-related CI claims made by men, Aviva said while testicular cancer is less common, it has continued to affect men of all ages. This Men's Health Week, Aviva said its consumer research has suggested that many men are still not taking steps to detect cancer early. Around 29% of men said they...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Guardian updates proposition and policy T&Cs

Marsh appoints workplace healthcare consulting leader for MMB

More on Individual Protection

CIC claims for prostate cancer up by 65% since 2023: Aviva
Individual Protection

CIC claims for prostate cancer up by 65% since 2023: Aviva

£38m paid out for prostate cancer in 2025

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 June 2026 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: The evidence bottleneck - why claims slow down, and how we fix it together.
Individual Protection

Partner Insight: The evidence bottleneck - why claims slow down, and how we fix it together.

Faster evidence. Clearer updates. Better support. Changes that could ease the bottleneck.

Dave Thompson, Senior claims technical manager, Scottish Widows
clock 15 June 2026 • 4 min read
ProtectZ 2026 round up
Individual Protection

ProtectZ 2026 round up

"Protection is personal so it cannot be generalised"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 June 2026 • 2 min read