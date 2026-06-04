Omni Protect names Caspian Insurance as referral partner

Caspian will be a referral partner for firms that opt not to write their own protection business. The brokerage will also support advisers on a case-by-case basis around complex medical cases or more specialist protection needs, including business protection and inheritance tax (IHT) planning. Oliver Rayner, founder and managing director, Caspian Insurance, said the firm has seen "strong recent growth" in referrals for business protection and life cover to meet IHT liabilities. Emma Vaughan, managing director, Omni Protect, said there is an ongoing challenge for many advisers around e...