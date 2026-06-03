As chair of the Pivotal Financial board, and risk and audit committee, Round will provide independent oversight, regulatory expertise and strategic counsel to the firm's leadership team. Round has spent more than 30 years working in the UK mortgage and financial services industry. He has held senior leadership roles in financial services and holds board level experience. Round led the growth transformation of PRIMIS Mortgage Network and TMA Mortgage Club, with members advising on more than one in ten new mortgages across the country. Earlier in his career, he held roles in finance,...