Government to launch mental health strategy

A call for evidence has been launched by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) today (15 May 2026) to help shape the cross-government strategy, remaining open for eight weeks until 10 July 2026. Frontline workers, clinicians and mental health experts are being invited to share thoughts on how to "transform" mental health care for children and adults in England. The strategy aims to drive a shift towards prevention, according to DHSC. It said this looks at treating people earlier and faster, as well as supporting people with mental health conditions to "live a full life and ...