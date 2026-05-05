The programme aims to provide the knowledge, skills and support to build a career in financial services. The Right Academy will support new entrants to the industry, including those working towards Competent Adviser Status (CAS), by combining structured learning with experience and supervision. Advisers who join the programme will begin as trainees, they will be supported by compliance and supervision managers, as well as TRM's training and compliance teams. Included in the programme is a three-day induction, support through sign-off, ongoing training towards CAS, masterclasses, tr...