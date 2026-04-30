Aviva reports rising demand for digital health support

The insurer said that 172,800 customers with individual or group protection cover registered with DigiCare+ during 2025, bringing the total number who access digital health services to 673,000. The number of digital GP appointments booked in 2025 rose by 36% to 61,300, compared to 45,100 in 2024. Mental health consultation bookings also rose by 3.5% to 23,100 sessions in 2025. Aviva said that 98% of appointments took place within three hours of booking. The top conditions for consultation were anxiety (31%), depression or low mood (27%) and stress (20%). Earlier this year, Aviva...