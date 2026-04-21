Zurich adds tools for IHT and life insurance advice

The provider has launched a wealth protection hub and technical guide, with content and tools to support adviser conversations about estate planning using life policies. Its launch includes three new calculators for gift inter vivos; Rysaffe planning; and whole of life. Gift inter vivos and Rysaffe planning, in particular, are designed to utilise protection policies to mitigate inheritance tax (IHT) liabilities for clients. Andy Roberts, head of specialist propositions, Zurich UK, said: "By 2031, the OBR expects around 14% of all IHT receipts to be as a result of the latest governm...