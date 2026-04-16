PIB Group appoints chief operations officer

Insurance intermediary group, PIB Group, has appointed Rob Houghton as chief operations officer (COO), supporting its operational capabilities across the UK and Europe.
In the role, Houghton will join PIB's executive leadership team, with his remit spanning technology and operations. He will work with CEOs and leaders across the group to drive growth, as well as "streamline and scale" operations and processes, PIB said. Ryan Brown, deputy CEO, PIB Group, said: "PIB Group is in the midst of an exciting chapter of transformation, and we are building a leadership team who are positioned to deliver on our goals. "Rob's background in insurance and proven track record in leading companies through complex transformational changes and M&A integration make...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.