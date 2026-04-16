PIB Group appoints chief operations officer

In the role, Houghton will join PIB's executive leadership team, with his remit spanning technology and operations. He will work with CEOs and leaders across the group to drive growth, as well as "streamline and scale" operations and processes, PIB said. Ryan Brown, deputy CEO, PIB Group, said: "PIB Group is in the midst of an exciting chapter of transformation, and we are building a leadership team who are positioned to deliver on our goals. "Rob's background in insurance and proven track record in leading companies through complex transformational changes and M&A integration make...