The statistic comes from a 2025 survey of financial advisers, it is paired with data from Surviving Economic Abuse (SEA) which showed one in six women in the UK have experienced economic abuse by a current or former partner in the last year. According to SEA, economic abuse is often paired with another form of domestic abuse, it can involve behaviours including restricting access to money, sabotaging finances or building up debt in a partner's name. The Exeter pointed to joint life policies as having the potential to enable financial abuse once a relationship has ended. Joint polic...