Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has acquired HomeOwners Alliance (HOA), with the mortgage intermediary taking a 100% stake in the consumer platform from its founders and Smoove Limited.
HOA is a UK consumer platform that provides guidance, tools and services to homeowners and prospective buyers. The acquisition aims to strengthen MAB's presence earlier in the homebuying journey and to expand its role across the wider property ecosystem, MAB said. Through the integration and enhancement of HOA's digital platform, MAB expects earlier engagement with consumers in the homebuying journey and the extension of its reach beyond the point of mortgage advice. This is also expected to increase lead volumes and extend the range of services available, including protection, alo...
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