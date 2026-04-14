Westfield Health launches digital health cover platform

Evolve replaces Westfield Health's legacy proposition with an end-to-end digital platform, it brings together health cash plans and private health insurance into a single solution. Mark Hamson, managing director of insurance, Westfield Health, said: "Health cash plans have always played an important role in supporting everyday health. What's changing is how they're delivered and how they're understood. With Evolve, we're helping reposition them as a core part of keeping people healthy and in work." The new platform aims to allow intermediaries to generate personalised quotes "in minut...