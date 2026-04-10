Bupa extends partnership with Spire Healthcare

Health insurer, Bupa UK, has extended its partnership with Spire Healthcare to provide care for the insurer’s customers.
The partnership will centre around eight existing cancer specialist centres in the UK, alongside oncology and musculoskeletal (MSK) pathways. The agreement will also see the addition of five new Bupa cancer specialist centres to the networks and five MSK rapid-access pathway sites. A new gynaecology specialist centre will be launched alongside net zero ambitions for both organisations. Nikola Kamel, head of hospital management, Bupa UK insurance, said: "Our renewed partnership with Spire Healthcare strengthens our shared commitment to delivering high quality, timely care for our cu...
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