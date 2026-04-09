The Right Mortgage launches Business Support Hub

The Business Support Hub is a centralised platform which includes tools, practical resources and guidance. The Hub has been developed to support firms and their advisers at all stages of their journey. TRM said it also aims to help business owners take "immediate, confident action" and "drive impact" across key areas of their business. Advisers will be able to access a range of resources, including recruitment support to build and develop teams; marketing strategies to generate new leads; sales processes and client journey frameworks; and training and development tools. Chelsea Kie...