LV= joins Experian's Support Hub

Mutual insurer, LV=, has joined the Support Hub of Experian, a global data and technology company, with the aim of improving customers’ and members’ ease in sharing their support and access needs.
The service enables users to share their accessibility, support or vulnerability needs with multiple service providers in a standardised way, Experian said. Users can share details such as preferred communication methods, extra time for appointments or assistance during interactions. Through the platform, users can also share information about life events that could impact how they manage services. This includes long-term health conditions, bereavement, relationship changes or financial difficulties. Paul Lamont, Support Hub director, Experian UK&I, said: "Support needs don't stop ...
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