LV= joins Experian's Support Hub

The service enables users to share their accessibility, support or vulnerability needs with multiple service providers in a standardised way, Experian said. Users can share details such as preferred communication methods, extra time for appointments or assistance during interactions. Through the platform, users can also share information about life events that could impact how they manage services. This includes long-term health conditions, bereavement, relationship changes or financial difficulties. Paul Lamont, Support Hub director, Experian UK&I, said: "Support needs don't stop ...