Sesame launches adviser platform

Adviser compliance and engagement tool

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Mortgage and protection broker network, Sesame, has launched a proprietary platform, OneView, that combines tools, information and processes for advisers within its network.

OneView is a web-based platform that brings together several capabilities onto one system for advisers, meaning advisers do not need to log into multiple systems or submit marketing materials for network approval via email. Initially, OneView will offer four core features: commission statements; advertising and financial promotions; firm directory; and an industry news feed providing market movements and sector insights in one place. Sesame said the platform aims to help reduce duplication, improve visibility and boost productivity, following adviser demand to carry out key tasks and ...

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