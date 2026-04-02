TRM names PMI supervision and development manager

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network (TRM) has appointed Gemma Penkethman as private medical insurance (PMI) supervision and development manager, joining TRM’s PMI and Healthcare division.
In the role, Penkethman will oversee PMI firm supervisors and trainees; deliver training and development support; and help to drive forward the network's PMI proposition. Penkethman will be responsible for coaching and monitoring advisers; conducting development calls; supporting training and competence programmes; assisting with inductions and training delivery; and contributing to "key" PMI projects, including system implementation. She has more a decade of experience in the PMI sector, having worked both as a business development manager at two insurers and as an adviser. Previo...
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