TRM names PMI supervision and development manager

In the role, Penkethman will oversee PMI firm supervisors and trainees; deliver training and development support; and help to drive forward the network's PMI proposition. Penkethman will be responsible for coaching and monitoring advisers; conducting development calls; supporting training and competence programmes; assisting with inductions and training delivery; and contributing to "key" PMI projects, including system implementation. She has more a decade of experience in the PMI sector, having worked both as a business development manager at two insurers and as an adviser. Previo...