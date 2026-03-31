The research, which quizzed 2,000 homeowners and homebuyers, showed that 38% of those under 35 would turn to social media content for advice on finance and mortgages, compared to 22% of those aged 55+. Of the respondents aged 18-35, 28% purchased their home by themselves and 70% said they reviewed protection during their most recent remortgage, this rate is 10% higher than the net average, according to Vitality. Earlier research by Vitality showed that 18.6% of homeowners properly reviewed their protection needs when remortgaging, 17% did not review them at all and 64% carried out a ...