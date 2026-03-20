Cover accessibility and service levels remain stagnant: COVER Summit North 2026

Insurers "need more skin in the game" to expand claims teams

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 4 min read

The third COVER Summit North conference, hosted in Manchester for the first time, saw discussions ranging from regulation to tips for the advice process, improving service levels and accessibility of cover in the protection and health industry.

The 2026 conference saw the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) Matthew Ward kick off the day by discussing the regulator's key findings from its interim report of the Pure Protection Market Study and what this means for the industry. After summarising the regulator's Pure Protection Market Study interim report and noting that some areas of the market could "work better, Ward said going forward the FCA wants to agree a programme of work with the sector and explore the best interventions to tackle the protection gap. The morning saw delegates hear panel discussions with advisers on p...

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