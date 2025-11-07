Rosemount adds 16 advisers

Rosemount Financial Solutions (Rosemount) has added 16 advisers to its network during the third quarter of the year.
The financial planning network will be welcoming the following advisers: • Leigh Bailey, Blackstar Mortgages • Chris Exley, Caer IFA • Morris Williams-Brown, Foundations Financial Planning • Samson Godfri Gnanasegaran, Godfrey Financial Solutions • Leo Dan, Goldwater Financial • Adebisi Adebayo, Mor-Invest • Liam Harvey, Paladin Financial Consultancy • Suhani Gulati, Prosper Mortgage Solutions • Nouran Moustafa, Roxton Wealth • Nick Turkington, Turkingt...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.