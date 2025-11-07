Rosemount adds 16 advisers

Network posts net growth of 23.5%

Isabel Baxter
2 min read

Rosemount Financial Solutions (Rosemount) has added 16 advisers to its network during the third quarter of the year.

The financial planning network will be welcoming the following advisers: •            Leigh Bailey, Blackstar Mortgages •            Chris Exley, Caer IFA •            Morris Williams-Brown, Foundations Financial Planning •            Samson Godfri Gnanasegaran, Godfrey Financial Solutions •            Leo Dan, Goldwater Financial •            Adebisi Adebayo, Mor-Invest •            Liam Harvey, Paladin Financial Consultancy •            Suhani Gulati, Prosper Mortgage Solutions •            Nouran Moustafa, Roxton Wealth •            Nick Turkington, Turkingt...

