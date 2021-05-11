Mental Health Awareness Week: Mental health in a crisis

L&G's chief medical officer, Dr Tarun Gupta, provides the keynote address for the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference, available to watch online

The insurance industry, individuals, HR, Occupational Health and society at large, all have an important role to play in managing mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dr Tarun Gupta, medical officer at Legal & General, as part of his keynote address at the recent COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 conference.

Dr Gupta's keynote, which covers the issues of prevention, treatment and management of mental health, also includes a Q&A session with the event delegates.

You can watch the full presentation below:

