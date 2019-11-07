LifeSearch and MoneySuperMarket extend partnership

Free advice via telephone to those who opt in during application process on price comparison website

LifeSearch has extended its exclusive partnership with MoneySuperMarket which has resulted in 30,000 new policies on risk during 2019.

Tom Baigrie, CEO of LifeSearch, said: "Our long-term partnership with MoneySuperMarket is based on a shared ambition to provide families with the best protection for their needs. This extension demonstrates the success of the collaboration and shows our mutual commitment to growing the protection market by improving easy access to great advice and providing a great customer experience across all channels, especially to those with disabilities."

Mark Felix, commercial director at MoneySuperMarket, added: "Over the course of our partnership we have seen the real value LifeSearch provides to our customers in terms of advice and support. We're delighted to extend our collaboration and build on our joint aim to continuously improve the customer experience and help save people time and money."